Comparing of TELUS Corporation (TU) and Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

As Wireless Communications companies, TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) and Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS Corporation 37 0.00 N/A 2.05 17.48 Telefonica Brasil S.A. 13 0.00 N/A 1.16 11.72

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TELUS Corporation and Telefonica Brasil S.A. Telefonica Brasil S.A. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TELUS Corporation. Company that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TELUS Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TELUS Corporation and Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS Corporation 0.00% 16.1% 4.9% Telefonica Brasil S.A. 0.00% 10.4% 6.9%

Risk and Volatility

TELUS Corporation’s current beta is 0.73 and it happens to be 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Telefonica Brasil S.A. is 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TELUS Corporation is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Telefonica Brasil S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Telefonica Brasil S.A. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than TELUS Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for TELUS Corporation and Telefonica Brasil S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Telefonica Brasil S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s potential upside is 5.77% and its average price target is $13.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TELUS Corporation and Telefonica Brasil S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 14.53% and 16% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of TELUS Corporation shares. Competitively, 88% are Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TELUS Corporation -1.4% -2.87% -1.89% 2.4% -1.02% 8.36% Telefonica Brasil S.A. -4.28% 7.57% 18.86% 7.4% 34.58% 17.66%

For the past year TELUS Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Telefonica Brasil S.A.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors TELUS Corporation beats Telefonica Brasil S.A.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The companyÂ’s telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data; data services, including Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; and business process outsourcing solutions. It also holds spectrum licenses; and offers wireless handsets. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended service, detects, voice mail and cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services in the field of financial services, machine-to-machine operations, e-health solutions, security, education, insurance, entertainment, and mobile advertising. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as handsets, smartphones, broadband USB modems, and devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. offers its solutions through its stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, and door-to-door sales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. ? TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. is a subsidiary of SP TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes ParticipaÃ§Ãµes Ltda.