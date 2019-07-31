Comparing of TELUS Corporation (TU) and T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

We will be comparing the differences between TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) and T-Mobile US Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Wireless Communications industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS Corporation 36 0.00 N/A 1.99 18.38 T-Mobile US Inc. 73 1.54 N/A 3.65 20.44

Demonstrates TELUS Corporation and T-Mobile US Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. T-Mobile US Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to TELUS Corporation. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. TELUS Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than T-Mobile US Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS Corporation 0.00% 16.1% 4.9% T-Mobile US Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

TELUS Corporation has a 0.85 beta, while its volatility is 15.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. T-Mobile US Inc.’s 0.4 beta is the reason why it is 60.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TELUS Corporation are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor T-Mobile US Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. TELUS Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than T-Mobile US Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TELUS Corporation and T-Mobile US Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 T-Mobile US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14.53% of TELUS Corporation shares and 35% of T-Mobile US Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of TELUS Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, T-Mobile US Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TELUS Corporation -0.16% -2.9% 3.25% 5.18% 2.58% 10.26% T-Mobile US Inc. 2.75% 1.14% 8.05% 8.66% 32.18% 17.32%

For the past year TELUS Corporation has weaker performance than T-Mobile US Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors T-Mobile US Inc. beats TELUS Corporation.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The companyÂ’s telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data; data services, including Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; and business process outsourcing solutions. It also holds spectrum licenses; and offers wireless handsets. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

T-Mobile US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to approximately 71 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers. The company offers services, devices, and accessories under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands through its owned and operated retail stores, as well as Websites. T-Mobile US, Inc. also sells its devices and accessories to dealers and other third party distributors for resale through independent third-party retail outlets and various third-party Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 2,000 T-Mobile and MetroPCS retail locations, including stores and kiosks. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. T-Mobile US, Inc. is as a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom Holding B.V.