Comparing of Teligent Inc. (TLGT) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.54 N/A -0.75 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Teligent Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Teligent Inc. and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -54.8% -28.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. are 1.5 and 1. Competitively, Replimune Group Inc. has 38.1 and 38.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Replimune Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.8% of Teligent Inc. shares and 90.6% of Replimune Group Inc. shares. 0.1% are Teligent Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.4% of Replimune Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88% Replimune Group Inc. -10.39% 9.82% 2.65% -0.69% 0% 43.1%

For the past year Teligent Inc. had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Replimune Group Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.