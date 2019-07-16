Comparing of Teligent Inc. (TLGT) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) and Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teligent Inc. 1 0.58 N/A -0.75 0.00 Repligen Corporation 64 20.23 N/A 0.37 185.51

Demonstrates Teligent Inc. and Repligen Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9% Repligen Corporation 0.00% 3.5% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

Teligent Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.45 beta. Repligen Corporation’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teligent Inc. are 1.5 and 1. Competitively, Repligen Corporation has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Repligen Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Teligent Inc. and Repligen Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Repligen Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Repligen Corporation is $65, which is potential -26.50% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.8% of Teligent Inc. shares and 86.4% of Repligen Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Teligent Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Repligen Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88% Repligen Corporation 0.21% 21.8% 15.82% -0.04% 60.75% 28.38%

For the past year Teligent Inc. had bearish trend while Repligen Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Repligen Corporation beats Teligent Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.

Repligen Corporation, a bioprocessing company, focuses on the development, production, and commercialization of products used in the production of antibody-based therapeutics, recombinant proteins, and vaccines worldwide. It manufactures various forms of Protein A, a critical component used to purify antibody-based drugs. The company also supplies alternating tangential flow system filtration devices and protein cell culture supplements that are used in clinical and commercial stage manufacturing to enhance biologic drug yields. In addition, it manufactures and sells OPUS pre-packed chromatography columns, which are used in the purification of clinical-stage biologics; and tangential flow filtration cassettes that are used to concentrate clinical and commercial stage biologic drugs. Further, the company has a portfolio of therapeutic product candidates, which include histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia disease; and RG1068, a synthetic human hormone developed as a novel imaging agent for the detection of pancreatic duct abnormalities in combination with magnetic resonance imaging in patients with pancreatitis and other pancreatic diseases. The company sells its bioprocessing products directly and through distributors to various life sciences companies, biopharmaceutical companies, and contract manufacturers. Repligen Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.