Comparing of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) and UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)

As Wireless Communications businesses, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) and UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 32 0.57 N/A 1.20 26.86 UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 3 0.87 N/A 0.03 90.30

In table 1 we can see Telephone and Data Systems Inc. and UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) and UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.5% UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.05 shows that Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. Its rival UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 2 respectively. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Telephone and Data Systems Inc. and UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has an average price target of $5.25, with potential upside of 82.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 89.2% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares and 26.6% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 45.4% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telephone and Data Systems Inc. -0.61% 6.77% 0.25% -9% 28.49% -0.61% UTStarcom Holdings Corp. -1% -3.25% -13.37% -12.09% -23.2% 9.6%

For the past year Telephone and Data Systems Inc. had bearish trend while UTStarcom Holdings Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. beats UTStarcom Holdings Corp. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; shared data plans that include unlimited voice and unlimited messaging; and business rate plans. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, and hands-free devices. In addition, the company provides wireline and cable broadband services; digital television (TV) and digital satellite TV video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol, find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it offers information technology (IT) services, including colocation, cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, application management services; sells IT hardware, as well as provides related maintenance and professional services; and engages in planning, engineering, procurement, sale, installation, and management of IT-infrastructure solutions. Additionally, the company operates retail stores and kiosks. The company serves approximately 5.0 million wireless customers and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions. It focuses on delivering carrier-class broadband transport and access products and solutions optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offloading. The company offers optical transport products, such as packet transport network product lines and next generation packet transport network line that convert and translate data, video, voice, or other traffic into an optical signal that is transmitted over glass fiber; and SOO network (software-defined open packet optical) solution, which helps telecom operators to address the challenges related to the growth of mobile and cloud services, media streaming, and social networking, as well as new applications and services. It also provides carrier Wi-Fi products, such as a solution for a managed wireless access network, including multi-service gateways, network management systems, and Wi-Fi access points for carrier and MSO markets, as well as various deployment scenarios, including 3G/4G data offloading based on Wi-Fi technology; and a range of services comprising IPTV, high-speed Internet access, POTS, ISDN, VoIP, over twisted pair copper, and optical fiber. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.