Comparing of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) and Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) and Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI), both competing one another are Wireless Communications companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 30 0.58 N/A 1.20 26.86 Rogers Communications Inc. 52 0.00 N/A 3.06 16.94

In table 1 we can see Telephone and Data Systems Inc. and Rogers Communications Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Rogers Communications Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Rogers Communications Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) and Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.5% Rogers Communications Inc. 0.00% 25.2% 6.3%

Volatility & Risk

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s current beta is 1.05 and it happens to be 5.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Rogers Communications Inc. is 43.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.57 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. are 2.4 and 2.2 respectively. Its competitor Rogers Communications Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Rogers Communications Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 89.2% of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79% of Rogers Communications Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, 0.8% are Rogers Communications Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telephone and Data Systems Inc. -0.61% 6.77% 0.25% -9% 28.49% -0.61% Rogers Communications Inc. -3.12% -2.44% 2.57% -2.32% 2.79% 1.23%

For the past year Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has -0.61% weaker performance while Rogers Communications Inc. has 1.23% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Rogers Communications Inc. beats Telephone and Data Systems Inc.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; shared data plans that include unlimited voice and unlimited messaging; and business rate plans. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, and hands-free devices. In addition, the company provides wireline and cable broadband services; digital television (TV) and digital satellite TV video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol, find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it offers information technology (IT) services, including colocation, cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, application management services; sells IT hardware, as well as provides related maintenance and professional services; and engages in planning, engineering, procurement, sale, installation, and management of IT-infrastructure solutions. Additionally, the company operates retail stores and kiosks. The company serves approximately 5.0 million wireless customers and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Rogers Communications Inc. operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The companyÂ’s Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, ecommerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 10.3 million subscribers. The companyÂ’s Cable segment provides high-speed broadband Internet access, digital television and online viewing, phone, and home Wi-Fi services to consumers and businesses. This segment distributes its products through company-owned retail stores, ecommerce sites, call centers, outbound telemarketing, door-to-door agents, and third party retail locations. It had 2.1 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.8 million television subscribers, and 1.1 million phone subscribers, as well as operated a network that passes approximately 4.2 million homes. The companyÂ’s Business Solutions segment offers network connectivity services through its fiber network and data center assets to the enterprise, public sector, and carrier wholesale markets. This segment provides its products through its sales team; and a network of third-party channel distributors. Its Media segment offers multi-platform televised and online shopping, digital media services, and publishing services; and operates television networks and radio stations, as well as owns the Toronto Blue Jays, a league baseball team and Rogers Centre event venue. The company also provides home or business monitoring, security, and automation systems; and credit cards. Rogers Communications Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.