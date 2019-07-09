Comparing of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) and Its Peers

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is a company in the Wireless Communications industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has 89.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 30.37% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 24.39% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Telephone and Data Systems Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 0.00% 3.40% 1.50% Industry Average 5.85% 23.88% 4.96%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Telephone and Data Systems Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Telephone and Data Systems Inc. N/A 33 25.58 Industry Average 738.42M 12.63B 29.96

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telephone and Data Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.25 1.40 2.73

As a group, Wireless Communications companies have a potential upside of 68.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telephone and Data Systems Inc. -3.33% -3.08% -12.8% -12.87% 17.69% -5.35% Industry Average 3.97% 11.09% 7.13% 22.10% 14.84% 20.56%

For the past year Telephone and Data Systems Inc. had bearish trend while Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. are 2.4 and 2.2. Competitively, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s rivals have 1.34 and 1.26 for Current and Quick Ratio. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is 0.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1. Competitively, Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s rivals are 30.82% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems Inc.’s competitors beat Telephone and Data Systems Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides wireless, wireline, cable, and hosted and managed services in the United States. The company offers cellular services, such as postpaid national plans and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; shared data plans that include unlimited voice and unlimited messaging; and business rate plans. It also offers wireless devices comprising handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and including accessories, including wireless basics, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as an assortment of consumer electronics comprising headphones, speakers, and hands-free devices. In addition, the company provides wireline and cable broadband services; digital television (TV) and digital satellite TV video services; voice services comprising local and long-distance telephone, voice over Internet protocol, find me follow me, collaboration, instant messaging, and other services; and network access services. Further, it offers information technology (IT) services, including colocation, cloud and hosting solutions, managed services, application management services; sells IT hardware, as well as provides related maintenance and professional services; and engages in planning, engineering, procurement, sale, installation, and management of IT-infrastructure solutions. Additionally, the company operates retail stores and kiosks. The company serves approximately 5.0 million wireless customers and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through Website and telesales. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.