Comparing of Telenav Inc. (TNAV) and Its Rivals

As Internet Software & Services company, Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Telenav Inc. has 50.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 55.33% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Telenav Inc. has 6.2% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 12.51% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Telenav Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenav Inc. 0.00% -45.70% -18.90% Industry Average 601.66% 16.68% 7.96%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Telenav Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Telenav Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 149.31M 24.82M 62.41

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Telenav Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenav Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.43 4.69 2.79

The potential upside of the peers is 64.57%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Telenav Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telenav Inc. 5.25% 13.21% 56.13% 114.32% 76.26% 132.27% Industry Average 6.31% 8.24% 21.63% 48.76% 45.85% 66.37%

For the past year Telenav Inc. has stronger performance than Telenav Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Telenav Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Telenav Inc.’s peers have 2.16 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Telenav Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Telenav Inc.

Volatility & Risk

Telenav Inc. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.71. Competitively, Telenav Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Telenav Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Telenav Inc.’s peers beat Telenav Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Telenav, Inc., together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and mobile phone-based wireless connectivity and brought-in navigation services. The company also provides display and location-based advertising services; and voice-guided, real-time, turn by turn, and mobile navigation services under various brand names, including Scout GPS Navigation, as well as under wireless carrier brands. Its customers include wireless carriers, automobile manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and end users. The company distributes its services primarily through wireless carrier partners. Telenav, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.