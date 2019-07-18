Comparing of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)

Since Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) and Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) are part of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex Incorporated 294 6.35 N/A 3.91 75.54 Masimo Corporation 133 9.38 N/A 3.55 39.81

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Teleflex Incorporated and Masimo Corporation. Masimo Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Teleflex Incorporated. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Teleflex Incorporated’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Masimo Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex Incorporated 0.00% 7.4% 3% Masimo Corporation 0.00% 21.3% 17.8%

Risk & Volatility

Teleflex Incorporated has a beta of 0.97 and its 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Masimo Corporation has a 1.1 beta which is 10.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Teleflex Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Masimo Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Masimo Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teleflex Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Teleflex Incorporated and Masimo Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 6 2.86 Masimo Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Teleflex Incorporated’s downside potential is -2.49% at a $332 average price target. Competitively Masimo Corporation has an average price target of $148.4, with potential downside of -3.75%. Based on the data shown earlier, Teleflex Incorporated is looking more favorable than Masimo Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Teleflex Incorporated and Masimo Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.6% and 82.6%. 0.3% are Teleflex Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Masimo Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teleflex Incorporated -0.25% -2.36% 4.98% 11.18% 11.43% 14.36% Masimo Corporation 3.43% 3.86% 10.1% 22.43% 46.32% 31.69%

For the past year Teleflex Incorporated has weaker performance than Masimo Corporation

Summary

Teleflex Incorporated beats Masimo Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. In addition, the company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brainÂ’s electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, and handheld capnograph and capnometer devices; and O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement. Further, it provides Patient SafetyNet, a surveillance, remote monitoring, and clinician notification solution; MyView, a wireless presence-detection system; and connectivity devices. The company provides its products directly, as well as through distributors and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service providers, physician offices, veterinarians, long term care facilities, and consumers. Masimo Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.