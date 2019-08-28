Comparing of Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) and electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) and electroCore Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR). The two are both Medical Instruments & Supplies companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teleflex Incorporated 313 6.60 N/A 3.91 86.82 electroCore Inc. 4 27.51 N/A -2.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Teleflex Incorporated and electroCore Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teleflex Incorporated 0.00% 7.4% 3% electroCore Inc. 0.00% -83% -74.9%

Liquidity

Teleflex Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, electroCore Inc. which has a 10.7 Current Ratio and a 10.1 Quick Ratio. electroCore Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Teleflex Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Teleflex Incorporated and electroCore Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teleflex Incorporated 0 1 6 2.86 electroCore Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Teleflex Incorporated’s upside potential is 2.50% at a $369 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Teleflex Incorporated and electroCore Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 94.4% and 15.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Teleflex Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 10.6% are electroCore Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teleflex Incorporated -1.83% 1.15% 21.07% 24.61% 25.47% 31.44% electroCore Inc. -6% -28.43% -77.8% -77.58% -89.55% -77.48%

For the past year Teleflex Incorporated had bullish trend while electroCore Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Teleflex Incorporated beats electroCore Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products consisting of Arrow branded catheters and related devices for critical care therapies, including the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and withdrawal of blood samples; interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and anesthesia products, such as airway management products under the LMA and Rusch brands, and pain management products under the Arrow brand. The company also provides surgical products, such as ligating clips and fascial closure systems; bladeless access ports, sutures, and other surgical instruments; and single-use and reusable products for surgical procedures under the Deknatel, Pilling, Kmedic, Hem-o-lok, and Weck brands. In addition, it offers medical devices for use in critical care, surgical, and cardiac care applications; and respiratory care products, such as oxygen therapy, aerosol therapy, spirometry, and ventilation management products under the Hudson RCI brand. Further, the company provides cardiac care products comprising diagnostic catheters; specialized catheters; therapeutic delivery catheters; sheaths for femoral and trans-radial aortic access, and intra-aortic balloons; and capital equipment, such as intra-aortic balloon pumps under the Arrow brand. Additionally, it provides catheters, urine collectors, catheterization accessories, and products for operative endourology under the Rusch brand name; micro-laparoscopic instrumentation products; and original equipment manufacturing services. The company offers its products to hospitals and healthcare providers through its direct sales force and distributors. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.