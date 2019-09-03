Comparing of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) and Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

This is a contrast between Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) and Transcat Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 259 3.71 N/A 9.67 30.11 Transcat Inc. 24 1.01 N/A 0.95 25.07

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Transcat Inc. Transcat Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Transcat Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15% 8.5% Transcat Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 6.9%

Risk and Volatility

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.14. Transcat Inc.’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated are 1.5 and 1. Competitively, Transcat Inc. has 2 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Transcat Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and Transcat Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 Transcat Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is $296.5, with potential downside of -3.08%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.9% of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 63% of Transcat Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Transcat Inc. has 6.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teledyne Technologies Incorporated -2.79% 5.64% 18.72% 31.24% 34.7% 40.67% Transcat Inc. 0.38% -7.5% -0.58% 8.42% 4.7% 25.24%

For the past year Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was more bullish than Transcat Inc.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated beats Transcat Inc. on 11 of the 11 factors.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The companyÂ’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, and communications products, including defense electronics; harsh environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical and thermoelectric energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

Transcat, Inc. provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services. This segment also provides CalTrak, a proprietary document and asset management system that is used to integrate and manage the workflow of its calibration service centers and customersÂ’ assets; CalTrak Online, which provides its customers with Web-based asset management capability, as well as an off-site archive of calibration and other service records; and Compliance, Control and Cost, a cloud-based customer portal and asset management tool. The Distribution segment distributes approximately 100,000 test, measurement, and control instruments for customersÂ’ test and measurement instrumentation needs. This segment markets and sells its products through Website, digital and print advertising, proactive outbound sales, and an inbound call center. The company provides services and products to highly regulated industries, principally life science, which includes companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and other FDA-regulated industries; and additional industries, including industrial manufacturing, oil and gas and alternative energy, aerospace and defense, and other industries that require accuracy in processes and confirmation of the capabilities of their equipment. Transcat, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.