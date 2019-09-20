Comparing of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) and ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) and ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) are two firms in the Scientific & Technical Instruments that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 265 3.88 N/A 9.67 30.11 ESCO Technologies Inc. 75 2.55 N/A 3.21 26.07

Table 1 highlights Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and ESCO Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ESCO Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15% 8.5% ESCO Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 6.5%

Volatility and Risk

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.14 beta. ESCO Technologies Inc.’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Its rival ESCO Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.2 and 1.5 respectively. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated and ESCO Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00 ESCO Technologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s downside potential currently stands at -7.29% and an $296.5 average target price. On the other hand, ESCO Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 8.79% and its average target price is $87. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ESCO Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.9% of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares and 96.1% of ESCO Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.8% of ESCO Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teledyne Technologies Incorporated -2.79% 5.64% 18.72% 31.24% 34.7% 40.67% ESCO Technologies Inc. -1.88% -0.33% 11.73% 30.4% 36.98% 26.7%

For the past year Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s stock price has bigger growth than ESCO Technologies Inc.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated beats on 11 of the 12 factors ESCO Technologies Inc.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The companyÂ’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, and communications products, including defense electronics; harsh environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical and thermoelectric energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.

ESCO Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The companyÂ’s Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions. Its RF Shielding and Test segment designs and manufactures RF test facilities, acoustic test enclosures, RF and magnetically shielded rooms, secure communication facilities, RF measurement systems, and broadcast and recording studios; and components, such as RF absorptive materials, RF filters, active compensation systems, antennas, antenna masts, turntables, electric and magnetic probes, RF test cells, proprietary measurement software, and other test accessories to perform various tests. This segment also provides calibration for antennas and field probes, chamber certification, field surveys, customer training, and various product tests. The companyÂ’s Utility Solutions Group segment develops, manufactures, and delivers diagnostic testing solutions, which include electric power grid and enterprise management systems for electrical equipment. This segmentÂ’s solutions include protection diagnostics with the Doble Protection Suite and F6000 series, the M4100 and transformational technology of the M7100 Doble Tester, the dobleARMS asset risk management system, and DobleÂ’s Enoserv PowerBase and DUCe compliance tools. Its Technical Packaging segment offers thermoformed products and packaging materials for medical, pharmaceutical, retail, food, and electronic applications. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of distributors, sales representatives, direct sales teams, and in-house sales personnel. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.