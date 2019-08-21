Comparing of Telaria Inc. (TLRA) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

We will be comparing the differences between Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 7 6.86 N/A -0.16 0.00 Proofpoint Inc. 119 8.24 N/A -2.26 0.00

Demonstrates Telaria Inc. and Proofpoint Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Telaria Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6% Proofpoint Inc. 0.00% -22.8% -8.8%

Risk and Volatility

Telaria Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 67.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.67 beta. Competitively, Proofpoint Inc.’s 66.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.66 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Telaria Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Proofpoint Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Telaria Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proofpoint Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Telaria Inc. and Proofpoint Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Proofpoint Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

The upside potential is 1.12% for Telaria Inc. with consensus price target of $9. Competitively the consensus price target of Proofpoint Inc. is $131.14, which is potential 11.51% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Proofpoint Inc. appears more favorable than Telaria Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Telaria Inc. and Proofpoint Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.4% and 98.4% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.8% of Telaria Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Proofpoint Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7% Proofpoint Inc. -0.78% 3.57% 2.33% 26.74% 11.35% 50.58%

For the past year Telaria Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Proofpoint Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Telaria Inc. beats Proofpoint Inc.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers threat protection, incident response, regulatory compliance, archiving, governance, eDiscovery, and secure communication solutions. The company provides email security products that include Enterprise Protection secure email gateway, Email Fraud Defense, Email Continuity, and Proofpoint Essentials, which are design to protect customers' mission-critical messaging infrastructure from outside threats, enable enterprises to authenticate their email to reduce consumer phishing, fight business email compromise attacks, and keep email operational in the event of a service provider outage. It also offers threat protection products that detect and prevent threats across email, social media, mobile apps, and SaaS applications, as well as enable enterprises to understand about the attacks they are seeing and the adversaries behind them; and information protection and archiving products, which ensure the enforcement of data governance, data retention, and supervision policies and mandates; cost-effective litigation support through efficient discovery; and active legal-hold management. In addition, the company provides digital risk protection products to deliver real-time, omnichannel digital risk discovery, and protection from brand fraud, data loss, physical threats, and cyber threats. Further, it offers platform services comprising threat detection, threat intel extraction, Nexus threat graph, real-time detection, information classification, and intelligent policy. The company serves organizations in verticals, such as aerospace and defense, education, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Proofpoint, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.