Comparing of Telaria Inc. (TLRA) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

We are comparing Telaria Inc. (NYSE:TLRA) and CDK Global Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telaria Inc. 7 7.05 N/A -0.16 0.00 CDK Global Inc. 53 2.69 N/A 2.92 17.78

In table 1 we can see Telaria Inc. and CDK Global Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Telaria Inc. and CDK Global Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telaria Inc. 0.00% -11.7% -4.6% CDK Global Inc. 0.00% -89.9% 12.3%

Volatility and Risk

Telaria Inc.’s 1.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. CDK Global Inc.’s 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

Telaria Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, CDK Global Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Telaria Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CDK Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Telaria Inc. and CDK Global Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Telaria Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CDK Global Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is Telaria Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -9.82%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.4% of Telaria Inc. shares and 84.3% of CDK Global Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.8% of Telaria Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.44% of CDK Global Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Telaria Inc. 6.16% 7.71% 12.66% 155.52% 121.92% 196.7% CDK Global Inc. -2.24% 5.43% -8.57% 6.88% -17.15% 8.33%

For the past year Telaria Inc. was more bullish than CDK Global Inc.

Summary

Telaria Inc. beats CDK Global Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Telaria, Inc. provides online video advertising services for buyers and sellers of video advertisements in the United States. The companyÂ’s technology optimizes performance of video ad campaigns across various screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs; analyzes video content; detects viewer and system attributes; and leverages its repository of stored and integrated third-party data. It also provides Tremor Video DSP, a customizable user interface that allows buyers to manage the execution of campaigns on a programmatic basis; and Tremor Video SSP, which offers tools to manage supply hierarchies and demand tiers, and real-time reports that allows sellers to monitor bidding activity on their inventory. The company was formerly known as Tremor Video, Inc. and changed its name to Telaria, Inc. in September 2017. Telaria, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers. The companyÂ’s solutions automate and integrate various parts of the dealership and buying process from targeted digital advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. It provides solutions to dealers serving approximately 28,000 retail locations and automotive manufacturers. CDK Global, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.