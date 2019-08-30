Comparing of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) and Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Both TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) and Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN) compete on a level playing field in the Broadcasting – TV industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEGNA Inc. 15 1.37 N/A 1.93 7.85 Gray Television Inc. 19 0.94 N/A 1.84 9.64

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Gray Television Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TEGNA Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. TEGNA Inc. is presently more affordable than Gray Television Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) and Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEGNA Inc. 0.00% 33.5% 8.1% Gray Television Inc. 0.00% 13.8% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.46 beta means TEGNA Inc.’s volatility is 46.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Gray Television Inc. is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TEGNA Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Gray Television Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Gray Television Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TEGNA Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for TEGNA Inc. and Gray Television Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TEGNA Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Gray Television Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TEGNA Inc. has a 22.19% upside potential and an average target price of $17.4. Competitively the average target price of Gray Television Inc. is $25, which is potential 63.29% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Gray Television Inc. seems more appealing than TEGNA Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TEGNA Inc. and Gray Television Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.48% and 92.1%. 0.3% are TEGNA Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Gray Television Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TEGNA Inc. -0.13% -0.2% -4.04% 30.16% 37.97% 39.74% Gray Television Inc. -0.56% 7.71% -23.56% 8.76% 17.55% 20.42%

For the past year TEGNA Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gray Television Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Gray Television Inc. beats TEGNA Inc.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. Its marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT. The company provides a range of marketing solutions, including search, e-mail, targeted banner, and social reputation management through owned and third-party services. TEGNA operates CareerBuilder, which provides human capital solutions, such as employment data and labor market analysis software, talent management software, and other advertising and recruitment solutions; G/O Digital that provides digital marketing services for local businesses; Premion, an OTT local advertising network; and Hatch, a centralized marketing resource. The company was formerly known as Gannett Co., Inc. and changed its name to TEGNA Inc. in June 2015. TEGNA Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 21, 2017, it owned and operated television stations in 54 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams comprising 37 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, 29 channels affiliated with the NBC Network, 20 channels affiliated with the ABC Network, and 15 channels affiliated with the FOX Network. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.