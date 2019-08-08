Comparing of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|1
|0.35
|N/A
|-0.08
|0.00
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|14
|0.83
|N/A
|-2.49
|0.00
Demonstrates Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|0.00%
|-2.2%
|-1%
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s 1.95 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Navios Maritime Partners L.P. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teekay Tankers Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$1.2 is Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 14.29%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 22.2% respectively. About 31.9% of Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has 8.9% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Teekay Tankers Ltd.
|-6.82%
|-1.6%
|13.89%
|20.59%
|25.11%
|32.54%
|Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
|-7.66%
|19.71%
|13.33%
|9.04%
|-43.18%
|29.66%
For the past year Teekay Tankers Ltd. has stronger performance than Navios Maritime Partners L.P.
Summary
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. beats Teekay Tankers Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.
