Comparing of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers Ltd. 1 0.35 N/A -0.08 0.00 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 14 0.83 N/A -2.49 0.00

Demonstrates Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0.00% -2.2% -1% Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a beta of 1.09 and its 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Navios Maritime Partners L.P.’s 1.95 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Navios Maritime Partners L.P. are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Navios Maritime Partners L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

$1.2 is Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 14.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Teekay Tankers Ltd. and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. are owned by institutional investors at 36.1% and 22.2% respectively. About 31.9% of Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has 8.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Tankers Ltd. -6.82% -1.6% 13.89% 20.59% 25.11% 32.54% Navios Maritime Partners L.P. -7.66% 19.71% 13.33% 9.04% -43.18% 29.66%

For the past year Teekay Tankers Ltd. has stronger performance than Navios Maritime Partners L.P.

Summary

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. beats Teekay Tankers Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.