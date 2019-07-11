Comparing of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) and its peers on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Shipping companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Teekay Tankers Ltd. has 36.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 38.87% institutional ownership for its peers. 31.9% of Teekay Tankers Ltd. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.82% of all Shipping companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Teekay Tankers Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0.00% -5.50% -2.40% Industry Average 2.85% 7.77% 3.02%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Teekay Tankers Ltd. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Tankers Ltd. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 13.31M 467.08M 46.33

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Teekay Tankers Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Tankers Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.25 1.50 1.33 2.54

Teekay Tankers Ltd. currently has an average target price of $1.2, suggesting a potential downside of -9.77%. The peers have a potential upside of 13.22%. Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Teekay Tankers Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Tankers Ltd. 19.66% 30.84% 33.33% 18.64% 21.74% 50.86% Industry Average 4.92% 10.39% 19.89% 13.07% 25.04% 28.57%

For the past year Teekay Tankers Ltd. has stronger performance than Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s peers.

Liquidity

Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.19 and has 1.14 Quick Ratio. Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teekay Tankers Ltd.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.13 shows that Teekay Tankers Ltd. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s peers are 27.22% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.27 beta.

Dividends

Teekay Tankers Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.