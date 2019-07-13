Comparing of Teekay Corporation (TK) and Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Both Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) and Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay Corporation 4 0.26 N/A -0.80 0.00 Frontline Ltd. 7 1.70 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Teekay Corporation and Frontline Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay Corporation 0.00% -9.3% -1% Frontline Ltd. 0.00% -0.8% -0.3%

Risk and Volatility

Teekay Corporation’s current beta is 1.36 and it happens to be 36.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Frontline Ltd.’s 20.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.2 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Teekay Corporation are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Frontline Ltd. has 1.4 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Frontline Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teekay Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Teekay Corporation and Frontline Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Frontline Ltd. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Teekay Corporation and Frontline Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 42.6% and 21.1%. Insiders held 41.7% of Teekay Corporation shares. Competitively, 33.8% are Frontline Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Teekay Corporation 1.18% -6.94% 17.21% -39.24% -52.01% 28.44% Frontline Ltd. 13.65% 15.4% 63.75% 33.78% 89.66% 62.57%

For the past year Teekay Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Frontline Ltd.

Summary

Frontline Ltd. beats Teekay Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 214 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 56 vessels, including VLCC, Suezmax, LR2/ Aframax, and MR tankers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Frontline Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hemen Holding Ltd.