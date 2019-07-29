Comparing of Tecogen Inc. (TGEN) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC)

Both Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen Inc. 4 2.38 N/A -0.23 0.00 SPX Corporation 33 0.98 N/A 1.50 20.72

Table 1 demonstrates Tecogen Inc. and SPX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) and SPX Corporation (NYSE:SPXC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -11.2% SPX Corporation 0.00% 17.5% 3.2%

Volatility & Risk

Tecogen Inc. has a 0.12 beta, while its volatility is 88.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. SPX Corporation’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Tecogen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, SPX Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Tecogen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SPX Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tecogen Inc. and SPX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 13% and 89.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 54.88% of Tecogen Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.9% of SPX Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecogen Inc. -4.86% -12.11% -9.3% -6.45% 3.57% -4.13% SPX Corporation -7.01% -15.76% -2.69% 5.75% -7.86% 10.89%

For the past year Tecogen Inc. has -4.13% weaker performance while SPX Corporation has 10.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors SPX Corporation beats Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets. The Detection and Measurement segment offers underground pipe and cable locators, and inspection equipment, as well as bus fare collection systems, communication technologies, and specialty lighting products. The Engineered Solutions segment provides transformers for the power transmission and distribution markets; and process cooling equipment, as well as rotating and stationary heat exchangers for the power generation and industrial markets. This segment sells transformers for publicly and privately held utilities under the Waukesha brand name; and process cooling products and heat exchangers under the brand names of SPX Cooling, Marley, Yuba, and Ecolaire. The company markets its products through various distribution channels, such as direct to customers, independent manufacturing representatives, third-party distributors and representatives, and retailers. SPX Corporation is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.