Comparing of Tecogen Inc. (TGEN) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Since Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen Inc. 4 2.38 N/A -0.23 0.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 169 2.85 N/A 8.42 19.27

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tecogen Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tecogen Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -11.2% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 68.4% 16%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.12 beta means Tecogen Inc.’s volatility is 88.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Rockwell Automation Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tecogen Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival Rockwell Automation Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. Tecogen Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Tecogen Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Rockwell Automation Inc. has an average price target of $182.33, with potential upside of 11.69%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Tecogen Inc. and Rockwell Automation Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 13% and 78.7%. Insiders held 54.88% of Tecogen Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Rockwell Automation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecogen Inc. -4.86% -12.11% -9.3% -6.45% 3.57% -4.13% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.92% -12.78% -8.26% -4.16% -9.3% 7.8%

For the past year Tecogen Inc. has -4.13% weaker performance while Rockwell Automation Inc. has 7.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Tecogen Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.