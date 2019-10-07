Comparing of Tecogen Inc. (TGEN) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT)

Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen Inc. 3 0.00 19.59M -0.36 0.00 Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 4 0.00 7.29M -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tecogen Inc. and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) and Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen Inc. 747,538,731.59% -30.8% -18.7% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 187,009,388.95% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Tecogen Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.9. Competitively, Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Tecogen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.9% of Tecogen Inc. shares and 1.1% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 54.88% of Tecogen Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 55.19% are Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecogen Inc. -3.86% -9.24% -16.41% -17.97% -4.65% -10.74% Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33%

For the past year Tecogen Inc. had bearish trend while Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. beats Tecogen Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.