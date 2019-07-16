Comparing of Tecogen Inc. (TGEN) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN) and Continental Materials Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CUO). The two are both Diversified Machinery companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecogen Inc. 4 2.52 N/A -0.23 0.00 Continental Materials Corporation 17 0.17 N/A -3.45 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecogen Inc. 0.00% -18.1% -11.2% Continental Materials Corporation 0.00% -11.9% -7.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.12 beta indicates that Tecogen Inc. is 88.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Continental Materials Corporation has a 0.86 beta and it is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tecogen Inc. are 2 and 1.5. Competitively, Continental Materials Corporation has 2.3 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Continental Materials Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tecogen Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13% of Tecogen Inc. shares and 16.9% of Continental Materials Corporation shares. 54.88% are Tecogen Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.6% are Continental Materials Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecogen Inc. -4.86% -12.11% -9.3% -6.45% 3.57% -4.13% Continental Materials Corporation -2.15% -2.67% 25.95% 13.75% -5.67% 68.35%

For the past year Tecogen Inc. has -4.13% weaker performance while Continental Materials Corporation has 68.35% stronger performance.

Summary

Continental Materials Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Tecogen Inc.

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Ireland, and internationally. It offers InVerde 100, InVerde e+, CM-75, and CM-60 cogeneration units that supply electricity and hot water; TECOCHILL branded chillers that provide air-conditioning and hot water; and water heaters under the Ilios brand. The company also provides long-term maintenance contracts, parts sales, and turnkey installation services through a network of nine field service centers in California, the Midwest, and the Northeast. It serves hospitals and nursing homes, schools and universities, health clubs and spas, hotels and motels, office and retail buildings, food and beverage processors, multi-unit residential buildings, laundries, ice rinks, swimming pools, factories, municipal buildings, and military installations. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Continental Materials Corporation produces and sells heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) products; and construction products in North America. The HVAC Industry Group offers gas-fired wall furnaces, console heaters, and fan coils, as well as evaporative coolers. Continental Materials Corporation sells its HVAC products through plumbing, heating, and air conditioning wholesale distributors, as well as directly to retail home-centers and other retail outlets; and HVAC installing contractors and equipment manufacturers for commercial applications. The Construction Products Industry Group produces and sells concrete, aggregates, and construction supplies; and hollow metal doors, door frames and related hardware, wood doors, lavatory fixtures, and electronic access and security systems. The company primarily sells its construction products to general and sub-contractors, government entities, and individuals. Continental Materials Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.