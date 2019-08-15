Comparing of Tecnoglass Inc. (TGLS) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU) compete with each other in the General Building Materials sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tecnoglass Inc. 7 0.83 N/A 0.14 51.97 MDU Resources Group Inc. 26 1.07 N/A 1.34 19.99

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. MDU Resources Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Tecnoglass Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Tecnoglass Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than MDU Resources Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) and MDU Resources Group Inc. (NYSE:MDU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tecnoglass Inc. 0.00% 3.8% 1.1% MDU Resources Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 3.9%

Risk and Volatility

Tecnoglass Inc. has a 0.98 beta, while its volatility is 2.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. MDU Resources Group Inc. has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tecnoglass Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, MDU Resources Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.9 Quick Ratio. Tecnoglass Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MDU Resources Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tecnoglass Inc. and MDU Resources Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tecnoglass Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MDU Resources Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Tecnoglass Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.60% and an $9.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 14% of Tecnoglass Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.2% of MDU Resources Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Tecnoglass Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of MDU Resources Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tecnoglass Inc. -2.47% 0.42% -0.56% -15.74% -18.11% -11.77% MDU Resources Group Inc. 2.61% 4.49% 5.07% 5.48% -5.94% 12.16%

For the past year Tecnoglass Inc. has -11.77% weaker performance while MDU Resources Group Inc. has 12.16% stronger performance.

Summary

MDU Resources Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Tecnoglass Inc.

Tecnoglass Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass and windows for residential and commercial construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass. It also produces, exports, imports, and markets aluminum products, including profiles, rods, bars, plates, tubes, and other hardware used in the manufacture of architectural glass settings, such as windows, doors, spatial separators, and similar products. In addition, the company provides floating facades, windows and doors, commercial display windows, hurricane-proof windows, automatic doors, bathroom dividers, polyvinyl structures, and other components of architectural systems. It markets and sells its products under the Tecnoglass, ES Windows, and Alutions brands through internal and independent sales representatives, as wells as directly to distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. Tecnoglass Inc. is a subsidiary of Energy Holding Corporation.

MDU Resources Group, Inc. engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services segments. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. As of December 31, 2016, it served 142,948 residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in 178 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Natural Gas Distribution segment distributes natural gas in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington; and offers related value-added services. It served approximately 922,408 residential, commercial, and industrial customers in 335 communities and adjacent rural areas. The Pipeline and Midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing, and gathering services, as well as oil gathering and processing facilities in the Rocky Mountain and northern Great Plains regions. It also provides cathodic protection and other energy-related services. The Construction Materials and Contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel, and related construction materials; and provides integrated contracting services in the central, southern, and western United States, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The Construction Services segment constructs and maintains electric and communication lines, gas pipelines, fire suppression systems, and external lighting and traffic signalization equipment. This segment also offers utility excavation services, as well as electrical and mechanical services; and manufactures and distributes transmission line construction equipment and other supplies. MDU Resources Group, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is based in Bismarck, North Dakota.