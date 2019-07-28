Comparing of TechTarget Inc. (TTGT) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Since TechTarget Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) and Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TechTarget Inc. 18 5.27 N/A 0.45 47.48 Remark Holdings Inc. 2 0.45 N/A -0.63 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TechTarget Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TechTarget Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 7.5% Remark Holdings Inc. 0.00% 675.5% -109.9%

Risk and Volatility

TechTarget Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Remark Holdings Inc.’s 116.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TechTarget Inc. is 4.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.8. The Current Ratio of rival Remark Holdings Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. TechTarget Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Remark Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TechTarget Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TechTarget Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Remark Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Remark Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 772.09% and its average price target is $7.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TechTarget Inc. and Remark Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76.4% and 21.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of TechTarget Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.3% of Remark Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TechTarget Inc. 22.84% 33.79% 36.69% 29.28% -8.76% 75.76% Remark Holdings Inc. -13.87% -7.09% -40.7% -68.36% -77.8% -2.48%

For the past year TechTarget Inc. has 75.76% stronger performance while Remark Holdings Inc. has -2.48% weaker performance.

Summary

TechTarget Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Remark Holdings Inc.

TechTarget, Inc. provides specialized online content for buyers of corporate information technology (IT) products and services; and purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors in the United States and internationally. It offers customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand marketing, as well as advertising techniques, which enable IT vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate IT decision makers who are researching specific IT purchases. The companyÂ’s products include IT deal alert, core online, demand solutions, brand solutions, and custom content creation, which are provided through online, as well as operates face-to-face events. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 140 Websites, which focus on media groups, such as security, networking, storage, data center and virtualization technologies, chief information officer/IT strategy, business applications and analytics, application architecture and development, channels, and Internet content sites. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through a network of Websites. TechTarget, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Remark Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and acquires digital media properties across multiple verticals that deliver content worldwide. The company leverages its digital media assets to target the Millennial demographic, which provides it with access to markets. It operates KanKan, a social media application and data intelligence platform, which aggregates content and consumer-shopping data across social media platforms; Vegas.com that offers users the ability to book lodging, air travel, show tickets, and tours; and Roomlia, a mobile hotel-booking application. The company also operates Banks.com Website, which provides content for young adults that shares stories of financial success and failure; US Tax Center at irs.com that provides users with access to U.S. tax-related information and services; and Filelater.com and Taxextension.com Websites that assist taxpayers with filing business and personal tax extensions with the IRS. In addition, it operates Bikini.com, an online beach lifestyle destination for young women. The company was formerly known as Remark Media, Inc. and changed its name to Remark Holdings, Inc. in April 2017. Remark Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.