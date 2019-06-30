Comparing of Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR)

As Communication Equipment businesses, Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) and Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:HEAR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications Corporation 3 1.46 N/A -0.67 0.00 Turtle Beach Corporation 13 0.58 N/A 2.61 3.58

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Technical Communications Corporation and Turtle Beach Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Technical Communications Corporation and Turtle Beach Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -36.6% -32.5% Turtle Beach Corporation 0.00% 327.4% 39.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.6 beta indicates that Technical Communications Corporation is 60.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Turtle Beach Corporation is 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Technical Communications Corporation is 4.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.9. Meanwhile, Turtle Beach Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Technical Communications Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Turtle Beach Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Technical Communications Corporation and Turtle Beach Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Technical Communications Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Turtle Beach Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Turtle Beach Corporation has a consensus price target of $23.5, with potential upside of 103.29%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.3% of Technical Communications Corporation shares and 63.3% of Turtle Beach Corporation shares. Insiders held 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 7.1% of Turtle Beach Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Technical Communications Corporation -12.25% -29.67% 31.62% -5.79% -20.44% 35.09% Turtle Beach Corporation -13.78% -22.27% -45.14% -44.66% -38.48% -34.69%

For the past year Technical Communications Corporation has 35.09% stronger performance while Turtle Beach Corporation has -34.69% weaker performance.

Summary

Turtle Beach Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Technical Communications Corporation.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.

Turtle Beach Corporation, an audio technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets a range of products under the Turtle Beach and HyperSound brands in the North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company offers headset products for use across various platforms, including video game and entertainment consoles, handheld consoles, personal computers, tablets, and mobile devices. It also provides audio products for commercial and consumer devices, as well as for listeners with hearing loss. The company was formerly known as Parametric Sound Corporation and changed its name to Turtle Beach Corporation in May 2014. Turtle Beach Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.