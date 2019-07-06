Comparing of Technical Communications Corporation (TCCO) and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Technical Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:TCCO) and Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications Corporation 3 1.40 N/A -0.67 0.00 Lantronix Inc. 3 1.51 N/A 0.08 42.59

Table 1 demonstrates Technical Communications Corporation and Lantronix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Technical Communications Corporation and Lantronix Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications Corporation 0.00% -36.6% -32.5% Lantronix Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 4.1%

Risk and Volatility

Technical Communications Corporation has a beta of 1.6 and its 60.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lantronix Inc.’s 13.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Technical Communications Corporation are 7.9 and 4.6. Competitively, Lantronix Inc. has 3.5 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Technical Communications Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lantronix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.3% of Technical Communications Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 26.8% of Lantronix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 21.08% of Technical Communications Corporation shares. Comparatively, Lantronix Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Technical Communications Corporation -12.25% -29.67% 31.62% -5.79% -20.44% 35.09% Lantronix Inc. 1.77% 2.68% 28.73% -7.26% 44.56% 17.35%

For the past year Technical Communications Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Lantronix Inc.

Summary

Lantronix Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Technical Communications Corporation.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and facsimile encryptors. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryptor, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk secure mobile IP-based phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The companyÂ’s products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Concord, Massachusetts.

Lantronix, Inc. provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The companyÂ’s IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access. It also offers information technology (IT) management products, which comprise console management, power management, and keyboard video mouse products that offer remote access to IT and networking infrastructure deployed in test labs, data centers, and server rooms; and xPrintServer. The company provides its IT management product line and external IoT solutions through value added resellers, systems integrators, distributors, consumers, online retailers, IT resellers, corporate customers, and government entities, e-tailers, original design manufacturers, and original equipment manufacturers. Lantronix, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.