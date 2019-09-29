Comparing of Team Inc. (TISI) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

This is a contrast between Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Team Inc. 16 0.46 N/A -2.37 0.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 12 0.35 103.15M 1.54 7.81

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Team Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Team Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -6.8% Avaya Holdings Corp. 840,668,296.66% 8.8% 2.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Team Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.2. Meanwhile, Avaya Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Team Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avaya Holdings Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 1.3% of Team Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Avaya Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04% Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31%

For the past year Team Inc. has 13.04% stronger performance while Avaya Holdings Corp. has -17.31% weaker performance.

Summary

Avaya Holdings Corp. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Team Inc.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.