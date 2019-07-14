Comparing of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) and DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

We will be contrasting the differences between TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) and DPW Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Electronics industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TE Connectivity Ltd. 86 2.30 N/A 8.46 10.63 DPW Holdings Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -11.33 0.00

In table 1 we can see TE Connectivity Ltd. and DPW Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TE Connectivity Ltd. and DPW Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TE Connectivity Ltd. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% DPW Holdings Inc. 0.00% -132.7% -66.5%

Volatility and Risk

TE Connectivity Ltd. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.11. DPW Holdings Inc.’s 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.5 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TE Connectivity Ltd. Its rival DPW Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than DPW Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TE Connectivity Ltd. and DPW Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TE Connectivity Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50 DPW Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TE Connectivity Ltd.’s upside potential is 0.06% at a $94.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93% of TE Connectivity Ltd. shares and 0.8% of DPW Holdings Inc. shares. About 0.2% of TE Connectivity Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, DPW Holdings Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TE Connectivity Ltd. -1.38% 2.65% 10.61% 13.59% -5.44% 18.84% DPW Holdings Inc. -4.11% -34.64% -90.6% -96.95% -98.99% -91.46%

For the past year TE Connectivity Ltd. had bullish trend while DPW Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors TE Connectivity Ltd. beats DPW Holdings Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets. The Industrial Solutions segment offers terminals and connector systems and components; heat shrink tubing; relays; and wires and cables for industrial equipment, aerospace, defense, oil and gas, and energy markets. The Communications Solutions segment supplies electronic components, such as terminals and connector systems and components, undersea telecommunication systems, antennas, relays, and heat shrink tubing for the data and devices, subsea communications, and appliances markets. TE Connectivity Ltd. offers its products to approximately 150 countries primarily through direct selling to manufacturers, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Tyco Electronics Ltd. and changed its name to TE Connectivity Ltd. in March 2011. TE Connectivity Ltd. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

DPW Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets in North America and Europe. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides power conversion, power distribution equipment, direct current/active current inverters, and uninterrupted power supply products; switching power supplies, uninterruptible power supplies, and power conversion and distribution equipment frequency converters; and transformer rectifiers for naval use. It sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through independent manufacturer representatives and distributors. The company was formerly known as Digital Power Corporation and changed its name to DPW Holdings, Inc. in December 2017. DPW Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.