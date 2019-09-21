Comparing of TDH Holdings Inc. (PETZ) and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

As Processed & Packaged Goods companies, TDH Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) and Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TDH Holdings Inc. 1 0.86 N/A -1.48 0.00 Ingredion Incorporated 84 0.96 N/A 5.77 13.39

Demonstrates TDH Holdings Inc. and Ingredion Incorporated earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TDH Holdings Inc. and Ingredion Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TDH Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ingredion Incorporated 0.00% 15.2% 7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TDH Holdings Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.2. The Current Ratio of rival Ingredion Incorporated is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Ingredion Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than TDH Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TDH Holdings Inc. and Ingredion Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TDH Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ingredion Incorporated 0 2 0 2.00

On the other hand, Ingredion Incorporated’s potential downside is -1.29% and its average target price is $81.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TDH Holdings Inc. and Ingredion Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.1% and 91.8%. TDH Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 93.54%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Ingredion Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TDH Holdings Inc. 101.57% 63.75% 50.57% 114.37% -59.57% 138.01% Ingredion Incorporated -1.63% -5.24% -16.16% -22.05% -22.43% -15.44%

For the past year TDH Holdings Inc. has 138.01% stronger performance while Ingredion Incorporated has -15.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Ingredion Incorporated beats on 8 of the 9 factors TDH Holdings Inc.

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pet food products for pet owners worldwide. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 5 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits, as well as non-food items. The company sells its products under the Pet Cuisine, Hum & Cheer, Like, TDH, Tiandihui, and Dog Zone Sasami names. It offers its products to the retailers and wholesalers, as well as through e-commerce sales. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials. The company also provides animal feed products; edible corn oil; refined corn oil to packers of cooking oil and to producers of margarine, salad dressings, shortening, mayonnaise, and other foods; and corn gluten feed used as protein feed for chickens, pet food, and aquaculture. Its products are derived primarily from processing corn and other starch-based materials, such as tapioca, potato, and rice. The company serves food, beverage, paper and corrugating products, brewing, pharmaceutical, textile, and personal care industries, as well as animal feed and corn oil markets. The company was formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc. and changed its name to Ingredion Incorporated in June 2012. Ingredion Incorporated was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.