Comparing of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (AMTD) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Both TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) compete on a level playing field in the Investment Brokerage – National industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 51 4.29 N/A 3.76 13.59 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 47 3.38 N/A 4.06 12.02

Table 1 demonstrates TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. E*TRADE Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 0.00% 21.8% 4.7% E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s 1.15 beta indicates that its volatility is 15.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and E*TRADE Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0 2 5 2.71

On the other hand, E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s potential upside is 25.82% and its average price target is $54.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation and E*TRADE Financial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 93.6% and 96.8%. About 0.3% of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation -2.57% 1.45% -2.8% -7.59% -12.14% 4.37% E*TRADE Financial Corporation -1.87% 6.88% -2.61% 5.06% -18.62% 11.19%

For the past year TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

Summary

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors E*TRADE Financial Corporation.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage services and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts. The company also offers TD Ameritrade Institutional that provides brokerage and custody services to approximately 5,000 independent RIAs and their clients; TD Ameritrade's Goal Planning, which offers investment consulting and planning services; Investools, a suite of investor education products and services for stock, option, foreign exchange, futures, mutual fund, and fixed-income investors; Amerivest, an advisory service that develops portfolios of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds; AdvisorDirect, a national referral service for investors; and TD Ameritrade Corporate Services that provide self-directed brokerage services to employees of corporations. In addition, it offers various retail brokerage products and services, such as common and preferred stocks; ETFs; options; futures; foreign exchange; mutual funds; fixed income products; primary and secondary offerings of fixed income securities, closed-end funds, and preferred stocks; margin lending; cash management services; and annuities. The company provides its services primarily through the Internet, a network of retail branches, mobile trading applications, interactive voice response, and registered representatives through telephone. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.