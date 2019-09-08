Comparing of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 146.96 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.5% -71.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.9. The Current Ratio of rival Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.2. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.61% and an $28 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.5% and 72.4% respectively. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.23% 6.31% 32.96% 75.82% 45.68% 115.73%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for various cancer indications. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative, and breast cancer; and Phase 2b clinical trial. It also develops SNDX-6352, an immunoglobulin G subclass 4 isotype that binds to the ligand binding domain of CSF-1R, blocking the binding and consequent activation by natural ligands interleukin-34 and colony stimulating factor-1, and disrupting tumor-associated macrophages activity. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has clinical collaborations with MSD International GmbH, Genentech, and Merck KGaA and Pfizer; collaborative research and development agreement with National Cancer Institute; and license agreement with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.