Comparing of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.94 N/A -1.63 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

30.9 and 30.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.3 and 11.3 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 75.66% for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $28.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 71.6%. Insiders held roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

Summary

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.