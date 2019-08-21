Comparing of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

We will be comparing the differences between TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 3.65 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -18.4% -1.7%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 30.9 while its Quick Ratio is 30.9. On the competitive side is, MediWound Ltd. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $28, and a 81.58% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of MediWound Ltd. is $10.13, which is potential 226.77% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MediWound Ltd. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and MediWound Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 34.5% and 37.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 41.5% are MediWound Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% MediWound Ltd. -28.97% -17.78% -47.87% -41.49% -53.77% -30.54%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while MediWound Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats MediWound Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.