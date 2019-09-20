Comparing of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

This is a contrast between TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Exelixis Inc. 21 6.52 N/A 2.08 10.22

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Exelixis Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The downside potential is -5.88% for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $16. Competitively the average target price of Exelixis Inc. is $23, which is potential 17.53% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Exelixis Inc. seems more appealing than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Exelixis Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.