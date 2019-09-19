Comparing of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

This is a contrast between TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 34.75 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. Its competitor Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -5.88% and an $16 average target price. Competitively Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $21.5, with potential upside of 34.12%. Based on the results given earlier, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.