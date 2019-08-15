Comparing of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|4
|61.24
|N/A
|-0.92
|0.00
Demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 84.57% at a $28 average price target.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 13.72%. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
|DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.53%
|-23.25%
|11.93%
|-2.51%
|-54.51%
|28.18%
For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.
