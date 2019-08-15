Comparing of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 4 61.24 N/A -0.92 0.00

Demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 84.57% at a $28 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 13.72%. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has 8.37% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. -0.53% -23.25% 11.93% -2.51% -54.51% 28.18%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.