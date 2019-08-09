Comparing of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Celyad SA 19 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

In table 1 we can see TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 78.34% for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 6.89% of Celyad SA shares. Insiders held roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Celyad SA has 0.09% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Celyad SA had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Celyad SA.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.