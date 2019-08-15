Comparing of TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)

Both TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 3.60 N/A 0.83 18.13 New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.60 N/A 1.12 12.32

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TCG BDC Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation. New Mountain Finance Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TCG BDC Inc. Business that currently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. TCG BDC Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than New Mountain Finance Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TCG BDC Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively New Mountain Finance Corporation has an average target price of $15, with potential upside of 12.02%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TCG BDC Inc. and New Mountain Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 28% and 42.3% respectively. Insiders held 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares. Competitively, New Mountain Finance Corporation has 10.46% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.65% -1.01% -1.64% -1.22% -3.37% 9.46%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has stronger performance than New Mountain Finance Corporation

Summary

TCG BDC Inc. beats New Mountain Finance Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.