Comparing of TCG BDC Inc. (CGBD) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Both TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.04 N/A 0.83 18.13 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.47 N/A 13.56 10.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TCG BDC Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. Ameriprise Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than TCG BDC Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. TCG BDC Inc. is currently more expensive than Ameriprise Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.4% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TCG BDC Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCG BDC Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

TCG BDC Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1.01% and an $15 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is $166, which is potential 14.03% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Ameriprise Financial Inc. appears more favorable than TCG BDC Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TCG BDC Inc. and Ameriprise Financial Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28% and 86.9%. Insiders owned 5.48% of TCG BDC Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCG BDC Inc. 0.2% -0.46% 1.53% 2.49% -13.55% 22.57% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year TCG BDC Inc. has weaker performance than Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats TCG BDC Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.