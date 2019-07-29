Comparing of TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Both TCF Financial Corporation (NYSE:TCF) and First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCF Financial Corporation 21 2.51 N/A 1.77 11.42 First Foundation Inc. 14 3.37 N/A 1.02 13.63

Table 1 highlights TCF Financial Corporation and First Foundation Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Foundation Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to TCF Financial Corporation. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. TCF Financial Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TCF Financial Corporation and First Foundation Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCF Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.2% First Foundation Inc. 0.00% 6.2% 0.6%

Volatility & Risk

TCF Financial Corporation has a 1.23 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, First Foundation Inc.’s 18.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for TCF Financial Corporation and First Foundation Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCF Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 First Foundation Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, First Foundation Inc.’s potential upside is 20.16% and its consensus target price is $18.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 82% of TCF Financial Corporation shares and 56.6% of First Foundation Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of TCF Financial Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1% of First Foundation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCF Financial Corporation -6.26% -7.04% -10.97% -9.78% -21.33% 3.69% First Foundation Inc. -2.94% -0.14% -5.45% -14.32% -24.65% 7.93%

For the past year TCF Financial Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than First Foundation Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors TCF Financial Corporation beats First Foundation Inc.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides consumer loans; loans secured by personal property, as well as unsecured personal loans; auto financing products; commercial real estate and business lending products; lease and equipment financing products; inventory financing products; and residential, consumer, and small business lending products. In addition, the company offers treasury services, such as investment and borrowing portfolios, as well as manages capital, debt, and market risks. Further, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; and check cashing and remittance services. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 339 branches consisting of 191 traditional branches, 145 supermarket branches, and 3 campus branches. TCF Financial Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wayzata, Minnesota.