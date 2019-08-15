Comparing of TC Energy Corporation (TRP) and Its Rivals

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) is a company in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.2% of TC Energy Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.05% of TC Energy Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.16% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has TC Energy Corporation and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Energy Corporation 0.00% 15.50% 4.00% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting TC Energy Corporation and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio TC Energy Corporation N/A 47 16.13 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

TC Energy Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for TC Energy Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Energy Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.18 2.12 2.31

TC Energy Corporation currently has an average price target of $66, suggesting a potential upside of 39.09%. The peers have a potential upside of 20.46%. Based on the results shown earlier, TC Energy Corporation’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of TC Energy Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TC Energy Corporation -1.37% -0.97% 3.2% 15.64% 10.49% 37.14% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year TC Energy Corporation was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

TC Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, TC Energy Corporation’s peers Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.02 Quick Ratio. TC Energy Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TC Energy Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

TC Energy Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.83. Competitively, TC Energy Corporation’s rivals’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

TC Energy Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

TC Energy Corporation’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation facilities, and other businesses through a network of regulated natural gas pipelines and storage facilities. It owns and operates a network of 80,400 km of wholly-owned natural gas pipelines and 11,100 km of partially-owned natural gas pipelines; and regulated natural gas storage facilities with a total working gas capacity of 535 Bcf. The company also owns and operates Keystone pipeline system of 4,324 km for the transportation of crude oil from Hardisty, Alberta to Wood River and Patoka in Illinois; Cushing, Oklahoma; and Houston and Port Arthur, Texas. In addition, it operates terminal and pipeline facilities to transport crude oil from the market hub at Cushing, Oklahoma to the Houston and Port Arthur, Texas refining market. Further, the company owns, controls, and develops approximately 7,050 MW of generation capacity powered by natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets; and owns and operates regulated and unregulated natural gas storage facilities. It also operates 18 electrical power generation plants and 118 Bcf of non-regulated natural gas storage facilities in Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick in Canada; and New York, New England, Pennsylvania, and Arizona in the United States. TransCanada Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.