Comparing of Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)

Both Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Devices Inc. 12 1.22 N/A 0.48 23.54 Regal Beloit Corporation 80 0.98 N/A 5.41 14.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Regal Beloit Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Taylor Devices Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Taylor Devices Inc. is currently more expensive than Regal Beloit Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) and Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Devices Inc. 0.00% 4.9% 4.1% Regal Beloit Corporation 0.00% 9.7% 4.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.68 beta indicates that Taylor Devices Inc. is 32.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Regal Beloit Corporation has a 1.56 beta which is 56.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Taylor Devices Inc. is 2.2 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Regal Beloit Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Taylor Devices Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regal Beloit Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Taylor Devices Inc. and Regal Beloit Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Devices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regal Beloit Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Regal Beloit Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $93 consensus price target and a 12.21% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.9% of Taylor Devices Inc. shares and 96.6% of Regal Beloit Corporation shares. About 0.6% of Taylor Devices Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Regal Beloit Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taylor Devices Inc. -3.11% -8.11% -7.46% -3.77% -3.44% -6.85% Regal Beloit Corporation -5.71% -7.44% -6.36% 0.55% -2.85% 10.12%

For the past year Taylor Devices Inc. had bearish trend while Regal Beloit Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Regal Beloit Corporation beats Taylor Devices Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and power transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial and Industrial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, and controls; motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers; and starters, contactors, relays, variable frequency drives, and integrated solutions of components. This segment also offers precision stator and rotor kits; hazardous duty motors; and electric generators, automatic transfer switches, power generation and distribution switch gears, and components and system controls. It serves commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC); pool and spa; standby and critical power; and oil and gas system markets. The Climate Solutions segment offers motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers, as well as capacitors, precision stators, and rotor sets for residential and light commercial HVAC, water heaters, and commercial refrigeration markets. The Power Transmission Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings; conveyor products; disc products, patented diaphragms, gear couplings, couplings and transmission elements, gears, grids, jaws, elastomers, and joints; mechanical power transmission drives, components, and bearings; and worm gearing, shaft mount reducer, helical concentric and right angle, bevel and miter gearing, center pivot gearing, and open gearing products. It serves beverage, bulk handling, metals, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors. Regal Beloit Corporation was founded in 1955 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.