Comparing of TAT Technologies Ltd. (TATT) and Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) and Woodward Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TAT Technologies Ltd. 6 0.53 N/A -0.41 0.00 Woodward Inc. 104 2.48 N/A 3.84 29.19

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has TAT Technologies Ltd. and Woodward Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TAT Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -4.2% -3.4% Woodward Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

TAT Technologies Ltd. is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.47. Woodward Inc. has a 1.33 beta and it is 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 2.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TAT Technologies Ltd. Its rival Woodward Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.1 respectively. TAT Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Woodward Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TAT Technologies Ltd. and Woodward Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 74.7% and 76.2% respectively. TAT Technologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 53.7%. Comparatively, Woodward Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TAT Technologies Ltd. -3.52% -7.27% -16.82% -20.88% -31.8% -10.73% Woodward Inc. -4.48% -2.23% 3.58% 29.29% 38.49% 50.81%

For the past year TAT Technologies Ltd. had bearish trend while Woodward Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Woodward Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors TAT Technologies Ltd.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures a range of heat transfer solutions, such as pre-cooler and oil/fuel hydraulic heat exchangers used in mechanical and electronic systems in commercial, military, and business aircraft; environmental control and power electronics cooling systems for use in aircraft and ground applications; and a range of other mechanical aircraft accessories and systems, such as pumps, valves, and turbine power units. The company also provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for heat transfer components; and aviation components, such as APUs, landing gears, and other aircraft components, as well as manufactures heat transfer solutions on original equipment manufacturing basis. In addition, it engages in the overhaul and coating of jet engine components, including turbine vanes and blades, fan blades, variable inlet guide vanes, afterburner flaps, and other components. The company was formerly known as Galagraph Ltd. and changed its name to TAT Technologies Ltd. in May 1992. TAT Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Gedera, Israel.

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and helicopters, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It also offers aftermarket repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, turbine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to OEMs, tier-one suppliers, and prime contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements. The companyÂ’s Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, electricity, motion, and combustion. Its products include actuators, valves, pumps, injectors, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, power converters, and devices that measure, communicate, and protect electrical distribution systems for use in industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, electric power generation and power distribution systems, wind turbines, and compressors. This segment sells its products, aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. Woodward, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.