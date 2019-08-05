Comparing of Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.5% of Taseko Mines Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.39% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taseko Mines Limited shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Taseko Mines Limited and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taseko Mines Limited 0.00% -7.20% -2.60% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Taseko Mines Limited and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Taseko Mines Limited N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Taseko Mines Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Taseko Mines Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.36 1.77 2.52

As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 69.45%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Taseko Mines Limited and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taseko Mines Limited -4.28% -12.64% -33.17% -16.56% -48.54% -2.09% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year Taseko Mines Limited has -2.09% weaker performance while Taseko Mines Limited’s competitors have 25.73% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Taseko Mines Limited are 1.3 and 0.7. Competitively, Taseko Mines Limited’s peers have 2.27 and 1.81 for Current and Quick Ratio. Taseko Mines Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Taseko Mines Limited.

Volatility and Risk

Taseko Mines Limited is 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.85. Competitively, Taseko Mines Limited’s peers are 40.52% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.41 beta.

Dividends

Taseko Mines Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Taseko Mines Limited’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors Taseko Mines Limited.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper mine located in central British Columbia. The company also has interests in the Aley niobium, Harmony gold, and New Prosperity gold-copper projects situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in central Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.