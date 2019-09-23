Comparing of Taronis Technologies Inc. (TRNX) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Taronis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNX) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR), both competing one another are Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taronis Technologies Inc. 2 2.26 N/A -8.51 0.00 Equinor ASA 20 0.90 N/A 2.47 7.22

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Taronis Technologies Inc. and Equinor ASA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taronis Technologies Inc. 0.00% -113.1% -88.2% Equinor ASA 0.00% 18.8% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

Taronis Technologies Inc. has a beta of -0.49 and its 149.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Equinor ASA is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Taronis Technologies Inc. are 1 and 0.5 respectively. Its competitor Equinor ASA’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Equinor ASA can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Taronis Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Taronis Technologies Inc. and Equinor ASA has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 19.7% and 5.6%. About 7.5% of Taronis Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 67.3% of Equinor ASA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Taronis Technologies Inc. -16.53% 217.01% -24.67% -91.25% -91.1% -91.24% Equinor ASA -6.11% -10.95% -18.15% -21.16% -32.02% -15.87%

For the past year Equinor ASA has weaker performance than Taronis Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Equinor ASA beats Taronis Technologies Inc.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments. It also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals. In addition, the company develops wind, and carbon capture and storage projects, as well as offers other renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 5,367 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.