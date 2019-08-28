Comparing of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)

As Conglomerates companies, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 10 2.12 N/A 0.09 98.84 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Target Hospitality Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Target Hospitality Corp. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Target Hospitality Corp. is currently more affordable than Sentinel Energy Services Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Target Hospitality Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp.’s average price target is $13.33, while its potential upside is 133.04%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Target Hospitality Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 76.78% respectively. About 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend while Sentinel Energy Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.