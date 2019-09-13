Comparing of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)

This is a contrast between Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 9 2.30 N/A 0.09 98.84 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Target Hospitality Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Target Hospitality Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Target Hospitality Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp.’s upside potential is 90.70% at a $13.33 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares and 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 1.33% 0% 0% 0% 0.82%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend while Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.

Summary

Target Hospitality Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.