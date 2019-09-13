Comparing of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC)

This is a contrast between Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|9
|2.30
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Target Hospitality Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Target Hospitality Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Target Hospitality Corp. and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Target Hospitality Corp.’s upside potential is 90.70% at a $13.33 average target price.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares and 0% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|1.33%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.82%
For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. had bearish trend while Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend.
Summary
Target Hospitality Corp. beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.
