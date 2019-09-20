Comparing of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)

We are comparing Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 9 2.21 N/A 0.09 98.84 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has than Target Hospitality Corp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Target Hospitality Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Target Hospitality Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 98.66% for Target Hospitality Corp. with average target price of $13.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.93% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Target Hospitality Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation 0.2% 0.79% 1.79% 4.82% 0% 3.44%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has 3.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Target Hospitality Corp.