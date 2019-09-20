Comparing of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS)

We are comparing Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MUDS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|9
|2.21
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|109.89
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has than Target Hospitality Corp. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Target Hospitality Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Target Hospitality Corp. and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 98.66% for Target Hospitality Corp. with average target price of $13.33.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 67.93% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Target Hospitality Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
|Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation
|0.2%
|0.79%
|1.79%
|4.82%
|0%
|3.44%
For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation has 3.44% stronger performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation beats Target Hospitality Corp.
