Comparing of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)

We are comparing Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 10 2.93 N/A 0.09 98.84 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Target Hospitality Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Target Hospitality Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Target Hospitality Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp. has a consensus target price of $13.33, and a 68.73% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares and 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares. About 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.65%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has 2.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Target Hospitality Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.