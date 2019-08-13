Comparing of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX)

We are comparing Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|10
|2.93
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Target Hospitality Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Target Hospitality Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Target Hospitality Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Target Hospitality Corp. has a consensus target price of $13.33, and a 68.73% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares and 22.26% of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. shares. About 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.6%
|3.39%
|0%
|0%
|2.65%
For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. has 2.65% stronger performance.
Summary
Target Hospitality Corp. beats EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 7 factors.
