Comparing of Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA)

As Conglomerates businesses, Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality Corp. 7 0.64 9.90M 0.09 98.84 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 22.36M 0.03 323.55

In table 1 we can see Target Hospitality Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Target Hospitality Corp. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Target Hospitality Corp.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality Corp. 148,872,180.45% 0% 0% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 221,825,396.83% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Target Hospitality Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Target Hospitality Corp. has a 104.13% upside potential and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Target Hospitality Corp. and CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67% CF Finance Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.1% 0% 0% 0% 2.87%

For the past year Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance while CF Finance Acquisition Corp. has 2.87% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors CF Finance Acquisition Corp. beats Target Hospitality Corp.